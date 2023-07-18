The world leader in the electrification, production and distribution of electric off-highway vehicles continues to be right here in Porterville.
Porterville's ZeroNox announced on Tuesday it has signed distribution agreements with Germany's E-lix Elektromobile GMBA and Frances Chateaux Des Langues to deliver ZeroNox-manufactured Tuatara electric utility terrain vehicles across Europe.
The vehicles are used in farming and for other outdoor purposes. Tuatara vehicles are sold all over the country and now are set to be sold in Europe.
The agreement calls for E-lix Elektromoblie GMBH and Chateaux Des Langues to offer ZeroNox-powered Tuatara vehicles along with their other off-highway vehicles to their customers. In a press release ZernoNox those companies customers will now have the chance to buy more environmentally friendly off-highway vehicles with sacrificing what's normally offered in a UTV.
ZeroNox stated the Tuatara is a powerful electric UTV with a 2,200-pound load and towing capacity with a 4-6 hour driving range. The vehicle uses the electrification ZeroNox is known for, the powertrain platform known as a ZEPP that has a lithium-ion phosphate battery. The Tuatara can goe up to 35 miles an hour and can either be recharged in 6 hours using a 110-volt plug or 3.5 hours using a 220-volt outlet.
ZeroNox CEO Vonn R. Christenson said with the first year in which the Tuatara came to market it realized a year over year sales increase of more than 800 percent.
“ZeroNox and Tuatara’s partnership has enabled us to drive enormous growth of off-highway electric UTVs, which we hope to now bring to key growth markets like Europe,” Christenson said. “Our new distribution partners share our goal of providing clean technology solutions to the off-highway vehicles space, and we look forward to collaborating with them and additional partners in the future to bring these environmentally friendly UTVs across the region and globally.”
“Our distribution partnerships with E-lix Elektromoblie and Chateaux Des Langues expand our market presence to highly strategic markets including Germany and France, while fulfilling Europe’s increasing demand for eco-friendly off-highway transport options,” ZeroNox president Robert Cruess said. “We are confident of the expertise of our distribution partners in the clean technology sector and are committed to working together towards bringing ZeroNox-powered zero-emission Tuatara electric vehicles across Europe.”
In March Zero-Nox announced an agreement to merge with the Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation, a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, that's expected to result in ZeroNox becoming publicly listed on the stock market. Completion of the transaction is subject to approval by Growth for Good’s shareholders.
And in May ZeroNox officially launched the worlds largest fleet retrofic electrification agreement in which it will retrofit 1,000 sanitation trucks operated by Zoomlion, a subsidiary of Jospong, that serve Ghana and West Africa with its ZEPPs.
