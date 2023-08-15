The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation has scheduled a meeting that should complete the process for Porterville's ZeroNox to be listed on NASDAQ.
Growth for Good will hold at the meeting at 7 a.m. Wednesday, August 23 for its shareholders to approve the proposals that go with the merger between Growth for Good and Zero Nox, Inc., which is also known as ZeroNox or the “Company.” ZeroNox has become a leading provider of sustainable, off-highway vehicle electrification.
Growth for Good recently announced its merger with ZeroNox was approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Growth for Good and ZeroNox announced the merger in March.
The general meeeting of shareholders will be held at the Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher &U Flom LLP at One Manhattan West, 395 9th Avenue in New York.
The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation [NASDAQ: GFGD) (“Growth for Good”), today announced that its Registration Statement on Form S-4 in connection with the previously announced business combination with Zero Nox Inc. (“ZeroNox” or the “Company”), a leading provider of sustainable, off-highway vehicle electrification, has been declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).
“We are pleased to have achieved this milestone and to announce a date for the extraordinary general meeting of Growth for Good shareholders,” said Yana Watson Kakar, CEO and Director of Growth for Good. “We are proud to partner with ZeroNox, whose approach to help decarbonize and create a more sustainable environment aligns with Growth for Good’s goals. ZeroNox is entering the public markets at a critical juncture, and has numerous tailwinds supporting its growth objectives within the off-highway vehicle market.”
ZeroNox is leader in the electrification of off-highway commercial and industrial vehicles, known for its LFP batteries and an electric powertrain platform known as a ZEPP. ZeroNox products are designed and engineered in the U.S.
Growth for Good is a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company listed on NASDAQ, which is essentially the stock market for up and coming companies. The merger between Growth for Good and ZeroNox represents a value of $306 million for ZeroNox.
The boards of directors of ZeroNox and Growth for Good have unanimously approved the merger. Upon closing of the merger, the company name will remain as “Zero Nox Inc.” and its common stock will be listed on NASDAQ under the new ticker symbol “ZNOX.”