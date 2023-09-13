A proposed merger between Porterville's ZeroNox and the Growth For Good acquisition company fell through when Growth for Good was unable to come up with the necessary capital for the merger.
It was announced on Tuesday ZeroNox and Growth For Good mutually agreed to call off the merger. The merger would have led ZeroNox to be the first company of its kind to be listed publicly as it would have been listed on NASDAQ, which predominantly lists up and coming tech companies.
In March ZeroNox and Growth for Good announced the planned merger in which Growth For Good entered into a $306 million agreement with ZeroNox. Growth for Good is a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) listed on NASDAQ.
Growth for Good had until today to meet the requirements of the agreement but when it was determined it couldn't do so, the merger was called off. It was indicated the merger would be called off when it was announced after Monday's meeting of Growth for Good shareholders, the meeting was adjourned until Tuesday and Tuesday's meeting would be held to consider the termination of the merger.
Growth for Good shareholders met seven times since early August in an effort to keep enough capital to keep the deal in place. During that time an all equity Private Investment in Public Equity, PIPE, investment of $5 million at $10 per share was secured. But in the end that wasn't enough to keep the deal in place.
Investors in the PIPE included, Kubota, Premier Trailer and the Formula-E racing team, NIO 333. During the summer, ZeroNox entered into agreements with Kubota and NIO 333. Visalia's Premier Trailer, which is owned by Gene Cuelho, who's on the ZeroNox board of directors.
ZeroNox will develop products for Kubota that will be announced at a later day. ZeroNox has also entered into a three-year agreement with the NIO 333 Formula-E racing team for the team to display its name from 2024-2026. Formua-E racing is the electric equivalent of Formula 1 racing.
In its statement addressing the failed merger, ZeroNox stated it still plans to be listed publicly someday. “The market conditions unfortunately weren't supportive of our efforts towards a business combination,” ZeroNox stated.
“As we reset our time frame for becoming a public company, we will continue to advance our vision to be the preeminent partner for off-higway vehicle electrification. Backed by our proprietary technology, purpose-built business model and strategic partnerships, we will keep executing on our customer commitments and delivering on our growth strategy to bring our sustainability-focused solutions around the world.”
ZeroNox manufactures electric drivetrains for a wide range of off-highway vehicles, including golf carts, forklifts and all-terrain vehicles. ZeroNox is known for its electric powertrain platforms known as ZEPPs.
It also produces the utility-terrain vehicle Tuatara. All of ZeroNox products are designed and engineered in America.
