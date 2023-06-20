Porterville's ZeroNox has announced a development agreement with Kubota that's designed to provide those in agriculture with innovative clean technology.
ZeroNox stated the product development agreement is for currently undisclosed products with Japan's Kubota. Kubota's many products include agricultural tractors and machinery.
Under the terms of the agreement, ZeroNox will electrify select undisclosed Kubota products. Further details of the products included in the product development agreement will be disclosed at a later date.
“Our new partnership with Kubota is an exciting step forward in our efforts to provide greater access to eco-friendly off-highway vehicles and equipment around the world,” ZeroNox CEO Vonn Christenson said. “Kubota will be a valuable partner for us to drive growth in the off-highway vehicle electrification space. Both companies are driven by a vision for a more sustainable future, and we are proud to have this opportunity to provide electrification solutions for a partner dedicated to advancing eco-friendly solutions in such critical areas of the global economy.”
ZeroNox has been busy this year. Earlier this spring ZeroNox signed a definitive business combination agreement with The Growth for Good Acquisition Corp., Growth for Good, which is listed on Nasdaq. Growth for Good is a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, that's expected to result in ZeroNox becoming publicly listed.
Completion of the transaction is subject to approval by Growth for Good’s shareholders and other conditions. The merger between Growth for Good and ZeroNox would represent a value of $306 million for ZeroNox.
Later this spring, ZeroNox officially launched its partnership with Jospong, a Ghana company, which will lead to the world's largest fleet retrofit project. ZeroNox is producing and supplying eletrofication powertrain kits to retrofit 1,000 sanitation trucks as electric vehicles operated by Zoomlion, a subsidiary of Jospong, that serve Ghana and West Africa.
ZeroNox is a leader in the electrification of off-highway commercial and industrial vehicles, producing LFP batteries and electric powertrain platforms known as ZEPPs. ZeroNox products are designed and engineered in America, with offices in Porterville.
