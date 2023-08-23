It's been a busy summer for Porterville's Zero Nox Inc., also known as ZeroNox or the Company, and the leading provider of sustainable, off-highway vehicle electrification, announced another milestone agreement on Wednesday.
ZeroNox's busy summer is also expected to culminate when it's anticipated to begin trading on NASDAQ on August 30.
ZeroNox announced on Wednesday it's now entering the industrial and construction markets with the launch of IndiCon. Through IndiCon ZeroNox has entered into a partnership with Pape Material Handling, one of the largest full-service material equipment dealers in the Western U.S. with 92 full-service dealerships across 62 cities dedicated to promoting products and operations that support sustainability.
ZeroNox's partnernership with Pape will initially be launched in California and Oregon with ZeroNox providing products to 16 Pape dealerships. ZeroNox now provides its all-electric Tuatara utility vehicle to IndiCon partners and plans to offer more of its products later this year. Also this summer ZeroNox entered into agreements to distribute Tuatara utility vehicles in Europe.
Papé Material Handling is a prominent dealer of Hyster and Yale forklifts in the U.S. The agreement between ZeroNox and Pape will lead to the development of a groundbreaking all-electric forklift brand, PEAK Material Handling.
Papé is a leading supplier of various equipment, including construction, logging, material handling, landscaping, trenching, and farm equipment.
Vonn Christenson, ZeroNox Co-founder and Chief Executive officer, said, “We are excited to announce today our expansion into the industrial and construction end-markets through the signing of our first IndiCon partnership agreement with Papé Material Handling. With the launch of our IndiCon platform and this new partnership, we’re excited to start delivering on our growth strategy and bringing our sustainable solutions to strategic and adjacent markets. We expect that this partnership with Papé Material Handling will contribute to our sales meaningfully as we expand to additional locations and diversify our product portfolio in the quarters ahead.”
Last spring ZeroNox entered into an agreement to merge with Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation, a special purpose acquisition company. Growth for Good shareholders were set to meet on Wednesday to approve the merger.
But that meeting was pushed back with the announcement last week of an all equity Private Investment in Public Equity, PIPE, investment of $5 million at $10 per share.
Investors in the PIPE include Kubota, Premier Trailer and the Formula-E racing team, NIO 333. Also this summer ZeroNox announced it was entering into agreements with Kubota and NIO 333.
ZeroNox will develop products for Kubota that will be announced at a later day. ZeroNox has also entered into a three-year agreement with the NIO 333 Formula-E racing team for the team to display its name from 2024-2026. Formua-E racing is the electric equivalent of Formula 1 racing.
As a result of the announced financing Growth for Good postponed it shareholders meeting which will be held at 7 a.m. Monday, August 28. With the expected approval of the merger it's anticipated ZeroNox will begin trading on NASDAQ on August 30 as ZNOX. Up and coming companies are essentially traded on NASDAQ.
“We are excited to welcome Kubota and Formula-E's NIO 333 racing to our shareholder base alongside the increased commitment from Premier Trailer.,” Christenson said. “Ear-marked for joint projects, these funds will accelerate our long-term partnerships, while bolstering our first mover advantage. Our ZEPP delivers best-in-class battery and motor performance, intelligence, and charging capability, and our expertise allows us to design to the duty cycle of each of our partners’ needs efficiently and economically, solving problems that are new to many OEMs and fleets.”
Yana Watson Kakar, CEO and Director of Growth for Good, said, “Today’s announcement speaks to the deep technological advantages of ZeroNox’s proprietary platform and the resounding confidence of these strategic investors in the company. The commitments announced today further validate our investment thesis and the potential of the Company to transform and lead the off-highway vehicle market. With its existing signed OEM and fleet contracts, low CapEx and cash requirements, and asset-light business, ZeroNox is best-positioned to serve this large and relatively untapped off-highway electric vehicle market, while bringing its sustainability-focused solutions around the world.”
ZeroN ox is a leader in the electrification of off-highway commercial and industrial vehicles with its LFP batteries. ZeroNox is known for its electric powertrain platform's known as ZEPPs. ZeroNox products are designed and engineered in the U.S.
