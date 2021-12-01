It can't get any lower than this.
The State Department of Water Resources has made history and obviously not the kind of history anybody wanted — but also figured could happen.
For the first time the DWR's initial allocation of water is zero percent of what water agencies requested for 2022. Instead the DWR has stated water will be delivered based on health and safety needs. The DWR made the announcement on Wednesday.
The DWA added it's taking several steps to manage the state's water supply in anticipation of a third dry year with reservoirs at or near historic lows.
“Given the unprecedented drought conditions, the SWP’s initial allocation for December 1 will focus on the health and safety needs for 2022 of the 29 water agencies that contract to receive SWP supplies,” the department stated. “DWR has advised these water agencies to expect an initial allocation that prioritizes health and safety water needs and that the SWP will not be planning water deliveries through its typical allocation process until the state has a clearer picture of the hydrologic and reservoir conditions going into the spring.”
DWR stated it's focusing prioritizing water supply in four areas: health and safety needs and Delta salinity control; water for endangered species; water for storage reserve; and water for additional allocations if the hydrology allows.
“Despite a wet start to the water year, conditions have dried out since that first storm and we are still planning for a below-average water year. That means we need to prepare now for a dry winter and severe drought conditions to continue through 2022,” said DWR Director Karla Nemeth. “We will be working with our federal partners and SWP contractors to take a conservative planning approach to balance limited water supplies with the needs of residents, businesses, and the environment.”
In addition to limiting the initial allocation to health and safety needs, DWR stated it's making plans to adjust SWP operations this winter and spring. DWR stated it's capturing and storing water when possible in Lake Oroville and south of the Delta in San Luis Reservoir to increase available supplies for 2022 and will continue to do so throughout the winter.
Health and safety demands for the Bay Area and Central and Southern California will be met with water available from the Delta as well as water stored in San Luis Reservoir, DWR stated. Water in Lake Oroville will be reserved to maintain Delta water quality, protect endangered species, and meet senior water right needs, the agency added.
Beyond minimal exports to meet South Bay health and safety needs, water stored in Lake Oroville will be used for south of Delta deliveries only if hydrology conditions improve, the agency stated. “DWR plans to conserve as much storage as possible in Oroville in anticipation of a third dry year, and potentially a dry 2023,” the agency stated.
Also on Wednesday, DWR along with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, submitted a new Temporary Urgency Change Petition to the State Water Resources Control Board. If approved, the petition would allow for the State Water Project and the Central Valley Project to operate under modifications to the water quality and water right permit requirements in the Delta from February through April 2022, should conditions warrant.
“These modifications may be needed to conserve water in Lake Oroville to ensure minimum health and safety water supplies are available later in the year if dry conditions persist,” DWR stated. “If significant precipitation materializes in the next few months, standards may be met through natural means and modifications to SWP and CVP operations may not be necessary.”
DWR is also delaying the removal of the Emergency Drought Salinity Barrier in the Delta. The rock barrier across West False River was scheduled to be removed by November 30, however drought conditions have persisted and leaving the barrier in place will enable a more efficient drought response in spring 2022 if needed, the agency stated. DWR plans to create a notch in the barrier in January 2022 to allow for fish passage and boat traffic until April 2022.
“It is going to take a multi-pronged approach to successfully respond to these unprecedented drought conditions,” said Nemeth.
Each year, DWR provides the initial State Water Project allocation by December 1 based on available water storage and projected water supply demands. Allocations are updated monthly as snowpack and runoff information is assessed, with a final allocation typically determined in May or June.
The lowest initial allocation before Wednesday was 5 percent in 2010 and 2015. Last year the initial allocation was 10 percent but that was eventually reduced to a final allocation of 5 percent.
The State Water Project serves 29 water agencies that serve 27 million residents and 750,000 acres of farmland.
