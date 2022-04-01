Sierra View Medical Center has reached a milestone of sorts and is closing in on the ultimate milestone.
On Thursday afternoon, Sierra View reported it had no COVID-19 patients. It's the first time in a long time during the two-year COVID pandemic that the hospital can report such a stat.
And Sierra View closed in on having no COVID related cases of any kind on Thursday as the hospital reported it only had one patient suspected of having COVID.
It still may be a while before Sierra View has no COVID cases of any kind — no COVID patients or patients suspected of having COVID — on a long-term basis as the pandemic now enters its endemic stage.
Sierra View reported three of its 10 ICU beds were in use on Thursday. The hospital has reported it has had 274 deaths due to COVID.