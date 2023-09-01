High school and college choral singers from Tulare and Kings Counties have been invited to an all day “Youth Harmony Explosion,” Saturday, September 9 at the College of the Sequoias!
These young men and women have been selected by their choral directors to sing and learn about A Cappella harmony. A young award-winning championship quartet from Southern California will teach the student singers
The Youth, Harmony Explosion was created by the Visalia Mighty, Oak Chorus, COS, the Harmony Foundation International and the Far Western District to introduce students to a fun style of music that will last a lifetime. The public is invited to attend theshow, Saturday, September 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the COS Theater in Visalia.
Tickets are $10 at the door. For more information contact Bud Case, (559) 901–4615 or luthercase@yahoo.com.