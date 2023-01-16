Six people were killed in an early morning shooting on Monday in Goshen in an incident Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said his department believes was gang-related and that there were narcotics that were also involved.
Among those killed were a 17-year-old mother and a 6-month-old baby. Boudreaux said the mother and infant were shot in the head.
Boudreaux said the Tulare County Sheriff's Office has “at least” two suspects and stated he believed the department had information that could potentially lead or will lead to the suspects, but added about all the details of that information “we don't exactly know at this point.”
He did say about the investigation “I do have more information but am not at liberty” to share it during a short press conference he held on Monday morning.
Boudreaux described what happened as a “horrific massacre for lack of better term.”
TCSO reported it received reports of multiple rounds being fired shortly after 3:30 a.m. Monday. Boudreaux stated the department then believed there was an active shooter because of the number of rounds that was fired.
He said deputies arrived at the scene at Harvest Avenue near Road 68 in Goshen seven minutes after the initial report. TCSO reported it believes two gunmen entered the home at Harvest Avenue near Road 68 and began firing multiple rounds.
Boudreaux stated when deputies arrived they found “two victims who appeared dead in the street.” Deputies then called for more assistance, Boudreaux said.
The deputies then located a third victim of the shooting in the doorway of the residence, Boudreaux said. As the deputies continued their search they found multiple victims.
Boudreaux said deputies found one victim who was alive and CPR was administered to multiple victims. But the male victim who was found alive eventually died at the hospital, Boudreaux said.
“We also believe this was not a random act of violence,” Boudreaux said. “We believe this was a targeted family. We believe there are gang associations.”
Boudreaux said a week ago his department conducted a narcotics search warrant at the residence. Boudreaux said gang detectives and homicide detectives, the department's Crime Lab and Forensic Unit were all on scene. “We've pulled out all resources,” Boudreaux said.
Boudreaux said a family was escorted from the scene. “We do have survivors,” he said. TCSO stated two people survived by hiding in the home,
Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office, 559-733-6218.
