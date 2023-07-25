Theo Baker is a freshman journalism student at Stanford. Last September, he began researching a rumor that Dr. Marc Tessier-Lavigne, President of Stanford University, had manipulated data in order to misrepresent the findings of five published papers. In May, he published his results in the Stanford Daily. Shortly thereafter, Stanford announced that Tessier-Lagivne would resign effective August 31.
How did an 18-year-old freshman end the career of the chief executive officer of one of the most highly regarded universities in this country? He did it by relentless investigation, hard work, and the determination that no one is above reproach. His achievement is especially important in light of the Republican response to the Department of Justice’s criminal indictments of former President Trump.
The microcosm of Stanford University is a reflection of the tendency to give persons with a certain rank or high visibility a great deal of latitude where issues of illegality are concerned. Donald Trump’s supporters seem to believe that he’s above the law. So when the authorities come to arrest him, they’re accused of being “corrupt.”
Allegations of weaponization of the Department of Justice are a case in point. They dishonor our best and brightest for doing the job that we hired them to do. These charges undermine the respect that such institutions need in order to function. They weaken and diminish our country for the sole purpose of giving aid and comfort to our enemies. There’s a name for doing harm to your own country.
If you’re a young person, you might have noticed that people who look like me (unfortunately, I resemble Pope Francis – physically, not morally) tend to be apologists for Trump and the party that he controls. They don’t care about the truth, if the truth doesn’t support their beliefs. They claim to believe in democracy, but support a party that does everything that it can to suppress Democratic voters. Increasingly, students are the target.
Students, who like most educated voters tend to vote for Democrats, are targeted by the Republican Party for exclusion from voting. Although you can use your student ID to register to vote in California, students in Idaho won’t be able to do so starting in 2024. In Tennessee and South Carolina you can use your concealed carry permit to register to vote, but not your student ID. Texas, Utah, South Carolina and Ohio DO NOT allow voter registration using only a student ID. Students in other states with Republican majorities in their state legislatures will likely be similarly disenfranchised in the future.
Increasingly, the Republican Party tries to control thought through censorship. If you’ve never read George Orwell’s 1984, you know that censorship is a cornerstone of dictatorship. Why are Republicans determined to control the contents of your school libraries? Do they honestly think that you don’t have the intelligence to read whatever you want and draw your own conclusions? No, they think that if you don’t see some words, you won’t be capable of thinking about them. In Orwell’s book, NewSpeak excluded words like “freedom.” In 2017, Trump’s CDC banned seven words from CDC publications: Diversity, entitlement, fetus, transgender, vulnerable, evidence-based, and science-based. (https://www.reddit.com/r/literature/comments/7keylx/banned_words_within_the_cdc_1984/?onetap_auto=true)
And “Don’t say gay” has taken on a life of its own. I’m sure that Bo Hatch, the flamboyant kid in the drama club at my high school, would have changed his tune if he’d heard that slogan. I offered to teach a FREE programming course at the Porterville Library, and someone on the city council killed it, presumably because they thought I might talk about politics (I would). Censorship targets students. If you’re a student, YOU are their target.
Education doesn’t end when you finish high school, or even college: Education ends when you stop listening to intelligent, well-informed people who disagree with you. This syndrome is called “cognitive dissonance,” and it’s a well-documented defense mechanism to avoid having to admit that you were wrong. Losing is anathema to people who believe lies. They’re sick of being losers, and if listening to facts will convince them that they were wrong, and are therefore losers yet again, they’re not going to listen. I asked one local resident of my vintage if she had read the Mueller Report, or the indictment of Trump, or the January Sixth Committee report, and she laughed at me. It’s not that neither side is listening; ONLY ONE SIDE isn’t listening.
American society needs a purge, and you young people may be our only hope. Someone has to speak up. Theo Baker had the courage to hold a respected college president to account. I wouldn’t count on people who look like me to do so, so I nominate you, the young people of Porterville. Your parents are immune to my attempts to educate them. They won’t listen to the Department of Justice, because they’re corrupt; they won’t listen to President Biden, because he’s the “worst President ever,” in spite of the fact that they can’t give a single cogent reason why they think he is; they won’t listen to the January Sixth Committee; and they sure won’t listen to me. But maybe losing the love and respect of their children will give them pause.
So here’s your job: Research Republican propaganda and determine what’s a lie, and why it’s a lie. Then, every time a family member repeats some Republican talking point that you’ve determined isn’t true, confront them. Present them with the evidence. Ask them if they think you can respect a liar. And don’t let up.
If they worship Trump so much that they’re willing to risk losing the love and respect of their children, they may be too far gone to rescue. But for the future of our country, it’s worth a try. We need young heroes. Thanks in advance for your service.
