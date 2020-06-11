Beginning Thursday June 11, Yosemite National Park will open all of its primary attractions to some extent.
Visitors will also be able to entire Yosemite in several ways. Popular destinations Yosemite Valley, Glacier Point, Mariposa Grove, Tuolumne Meadows and Hetch Hetchy will be open.
Yosemite is implementing a temporary day-use reservation system. In the initial opening phase, the system will offer 1,700 vehicle passes each day. Passes are to be validated at the park entrance gate on the reservation date and can be used for 7 days of entry.
These day use-vehicle reservations will go on sale through Recreation.gov beginning at 7 a.m. today. The day-use vehicle reservation system will no longer be used when the park resumes regular operations.
Visitors with a camping or concession-operated lodging reservation, wilderness or Half Dome permit, vacation rental inside the park, and visitors entering via the local public transit system (Yosemite Area Regional Transportation System (YARTS buses) or with a tour from one of the local businesses that have commercial use authorizations (CUAs) won’t require a day-use reservation for park entry and will also have access to the park beginning on June 11. In this initial phase, the park’s target is to allow approximately 50 percent of the average June vehicle entry rate (which equates to 3,600 vehicle entries each day). The park will monitor conditions daily and will make adjustments as needed to maintain safe conditions for visitors.
The Mist Trail from the top of Vernal Fall to the John Muir Trail junction near the Vernal Fall footbridge is closed to downhill hiking from 9 a.m. am to 4 p.m. pm daily. Hikers may return to the trailhead using the Clark Point cutoff trail and John Muir Trail.
Backpackers campgrounds aren’t open to people arriving in the park by bus (wilderness permit holders arriving by bus can stay in backpackers campgrounds).
Hetch Hetchy Road will only be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Lower Yosemite Fall boulders (the area between the footbridge/viewing area and the waterfall) is still closed, Bridalveil Fall area is closed due to scheduled maintenance work, Crane Flat Helibase is still closed and Chowchill Mountain Road is still closed.
Tioga Road will open on Monday, June 15.
At this stage only Upper Pines Campgrounds at 50 percent capacity and Wawona Horse Camp are open. Reservations are required.
All trails are open with modifications.
Once a reservation is confirmed, the directions in the reservation must be followed to receive a wilderness permit. Applications for the two-week lottery can be done at https://yosemite.org/yosemite-wilderness-permit-request-form/. More information is available at https://www.nps.gov/yose/planyourvisit/wildpermits.htm.
A list of allowed canisters is available at https://www.nps.gov/yose/planyourvisit/containers.htm. Those who don’t have a canister prior to arrival, rangers are renting them at all four wilderness centers only from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Buildings are still closed to the public. As conditions permit, the park may increase services with appropriate safety precautions. Additional information about Yosemite Hospitality services is available on their website.
Yosemite Valley Lodge, Curry Village at 50 percent capacity, and The Ahwahnee will open on June 13. Vacation rentals on private land inside the park are available in Wawona and Foresta, and outside the park in Yosemite West.
Groceries and gifts will be available in Yosemite Valley at the Village Store and the Mountain Shop (in Curry Village). The Ansel Adams Gallery will also open. Limited sales will also be available outside the Valley Visitor Center.
The Wawona Store, Glacier Point Store, and El Portal Market will also be open. The privately owned Pine Tree Market in Wawona will be open.
Food service will only be available in Yosemite Valley and Glacier Point.
At Yosemite Valley Lodge, Base Camp Café and the Mountain Room Bar will be both open.
In Yosemite Village, Degnan’s Kitchen and the Village Grill will be open.
In Curry Village, food trucks will be available while construction is underway at the pavilion. The Meadow Grill will also open.
At The Ahwahnee, the dining room and bar will be open to overnight guests of The Ahwahnee, Yosemite Valley Lodge, and Curry Village only.
At Glacier Point, the snack stand will be open.