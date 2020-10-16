With the holiday season approaching, the United States Postal Service is again expecting an increase in its deliveries on Sundays.
Those in Porterville have already noticed mail carriers delivering packages on Sundays, noting packages have been delivered as late as after 5 p.m. on Sundays.
USPS spokesperson Evelina Ramirez said COVID-19 has also been a contributing cause to the post office having to make deliveries on Sundays.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has led to higher parcel volumes as customers continue to place online orders of essential items as they shelter in place,” Ramirez said. “Our employees, including those at the Porterville Post Office, are working diligently to keep up with the increased volume, including Sunday package delivery.
“We are flexing our available resources to match the workload and appreciate the patience of our customers and the efforts of employees as conditions change on a day-to-day basis.”
Due to package growth, particularly during the holiday season, the Postal Service deliver packages in major cities and high-volume locations on Sundays. The Postal Service delivers Priority Mail Express and certain Amazon packages on Sundays. While Amazon continues working on delivering more packages on its own and phasing out the use of the Postal Service, it's still expected the Postal Service will be delivering Amazon packages at least through the end of this year.
During the holiday season, the Postal Service expands the types of packages that are delivered on Sundays. The Postal Service has stated its expecting a double-digit increase in deliveries on Sundays this holiday season.
While the types of packages delivered on Sundays is expected to expand, the Postal Service stated the types of packages delivered on Sundays will depend on just how many packages need to be delivered. The Postal Service stated Priority Mail packages will be the primary packages delivered on Sundays.
First Class packages could also be delivered on Sundays. Customers who live in areas serviced by Amazon are expected to continue to receive Amazon packages from the Postal Service on Sundays.
Decisions to deliver on Sundays are made at the local level. As far as if packages that are sent out on Friday can be delivered as soon as Sunday, only Priority Mail Express packages and packages as negotiated with Amazon could be delivered on Sunday in that scenario.
Generally there's no additional cost for package deliveries on Sundays unless if customers pay for an expedited service.
Again, after the holiday season, the decision on if to continue deliveries on Sundays is made at the local level.