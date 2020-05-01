The Porterville Unified School District’s Y.E.S. Program, Youth Experience Success, provided a huge morale boost to Sierra View Medical Center.
The Y.E.S. afterschool program was closed on March 19. But at that time PUSD also began an effort to provide services to school-age children of essential workers while school campus were closed. With a small staff, program coordinator Krystal Miller began the effort to provide services through student interest surveys and also organized activities.
At the beginning of this month, Sierra View Medical Center reached out to the YE.S. Program, asking if the program could provide support to Sierra View staff and patients. In less than five days, 1,000 handmade cards were created by Y.E.S. Staff, children and family members. Along with personal greeting cards, cheery card displays were set up all over the hospital. Sierra View reported the cards and displays boosted morale at the hospital.
Miller said she’s proud of the impact her program has made on the program in a short amount of time. “Students, seeing photos of their work shared with the hospital staff and patients, often ask me, ‘Are they healed?’” she said. “They are very attune to those affected and empathetic for their speedy recovery.”
The Y.E.S. Program is now working on similar projects for the Porterville Police Department, Anthem Blue Cross and nursing homes.
Virginia Sepeda, Tulare County Office of Education Region VII Expanded Learning Program lead, wasn’t surprised by the program’s work under the direction of Miller.
“When Krystal stepped into the role of expanded learning program coordinator in 2017, she took great interest in developing her team’s capacity to apply principles of social-emotional learning throughout the organization,” Sepeda said. “She and her team participated in a yearlong Social-Emotional Learning Professional Learning Community our office offered to expand and deepen its implementation in Porterville Unified’s after school sites. They are also in their second year of participating in the Social-Emotional Learning and CHARACTER COUNTS!”
The district is also operating a child care site for children of essential workers at Santa Fe Elementary School.