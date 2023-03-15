The Writers of Kern 2023 Spring Conference will be held on Saturday, March 18 from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at Hodel’s Country Dining, 5917 Knudsen Drive, Bakersfield. Attendees will enjoy s continental breakfast, snacks and lunch, as well as three keynote speakers — Carla Joy Martin, Rebecca Langston-George and Brendan Constantine.
Carla Joy Martin will present “A Picture is Worth a Thousand Words II: Ekphrastic Writing.” Her workshop will encourage creative writing while looking at master artworks. Participants will come away with new material for poems, short stories, memoires and novels.
Martin is a poet, piano instructor and artist living in Bakersfield who frequently compares and combines the arts to help others with self-expression. She hosts Open Mics at Dagny’s with Portia Choi. She writes interviews of the participants for KernPoetry.com. She is also Critique Group chair for Writers of Kern. She is chair of the Dukes Concerts committee, which provides free concerts to the community held at First Congregational Church of Bakersfield.
Rebecca Langston-George will present “How to Make a Big Splash in the Kiddie-Lit Pool: Understanding and Pitching to the Market.” She will share important wisdom she has gained while publishing thirteen nonfiction books for children.
A winner of the Admin R. Schultz Award for writing in social justice, Langston-George is past president of Kern Reading Association and the Regional Advisor for the Central-Coastal California chapter of the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators (SCBWI CenCal), helping other writers learn the craft. She’s passionate about children’s books, writing instruction and beading funky jewelry.
Brendan Constantine will present “No Word For This: Saying the Unsayable.” Participants will engage in a series of exercises and discussions to cultivate poems that “stay with you.” No experience necessary. Writers of all genres are welcome. Sufferers of Writer’s Block strongly encouraged.
Constantine is a poet based in Los Angeles. He is the author of numerous collections and his work has appeared in many literary standards. He has received support and commissions from the Getty Museum, James Irvine Foundation, and the National Endowment for the Arts. A popular performer, Brendan has presented his work to audiences throughout the U.S. and Europe, also appearing on NPR’s All Things Considered, TED ED, numerous podcasts, and YouTube.
To purchase tickets, go to WritersofKern.com. WOK/CWC Member ticket will be $65 and the Non-Member Ticket will be $95.