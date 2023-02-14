More than 1,200 exhibitors will display the latest state-of-the-art farm equipment and technology at the 56th annual World Ag Expo which began today at Tulare's International Agri-Center, located at 4500 S. Laspina Street.
The expo will run from today through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday. General admission is $20 per day and admission is free for children 6 and under.
Along with all of the exhibitors there will be a number of seminars in areas such as dairy, water and international trade. They are being held in classroom style buildings at the corner of U and South Street. For a full seminar schedule visit https://bit.ly/WAE23Seminars.
The WET Center Innovation Pitch Event, hosted by Fresno State's WET Center, will take place on Thursday afternoon and will introduce potential customers and those in attendance new and emerging technologies and innovations from the Valley Ventures accelerator.
There will also be live cooking demonstrations and workshops at the World Ag Women pavilion all three days.
Ride and Drives and live demonstrations will be available throughout the grounds. The Ride and Drive areas allow for the test driving of vehicles and equipment on the east and west side of the grounds.
The WW Livestock Demonstration Pavilion on the east side of the Farm Credit Dairy Center will feature reining, livestock handling, fitting demonstrations for 4-H and FFA students and cattle pregnancy ultrasounds all using WW Livestock Systems products.
A lost of exhibitors and interactive offerings is available at https://bit.ly/WAE23-TestDrivesDemos.
New products will be launched by such companies as Kubota, AGCO, Case IH, Agtonomy and the Top-10 Product Winners.
Live webcams of World Ag Expo's showgrounds, provided by HD Relay, can be viewed at https://bit.ly/WAELiveFeed.
The International Agri-Center includes 2.6 million square feet of exhibit space. Last year's World Ag Expo drew 98,000 people.
Among the other features is the Farm Credit Dairy Center, an 80,000 square foot pavilion featuring displays of the latest in dairy equipment, technology and services. There's also the Corteva Agriscience Center, a 60,000 square foot building.
This year, many exhibitors have expanded to do live demonstrations. In addition there's a wine and cheese pavilion. For more information visit worldagexpo.com
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, who represents the 20th District in the U.S Congress, is serving as the keynote speaker at today's opening ceremony. McCarthy is allso holding a Farm Bill Listening Session hosted by the Chaiman of the House Agriculture Committee Glenn Thompson this morning. Session details and panel updates are available at https://bit.ly/WAE23FarmBillSession
For more information visit worldagexpo.com