One of the most prominent annual events in Tulare County — and one of the world's biggest agricultural events — has become the latest event to fall victim to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It has been announced the annual Word Ag Expo that's been held at Tulare's International Agri-Center annually for more than 50 years has been canceled. The 2021 event scheduled for February 9-11 won't be held, the first time the show won't be held in its history.
“After working with the Tulare County Health Department, it has become evident that given local and state health and safety restrictions, holding a live, international event is not responsible in February,” said Jerry Sinift, International Agri-Center CEO.
Officials stated The International Agri-Center Board of Director’s decision to cancel the 2021 World Ag Expo wasn't taken lightly, and comes after months of research and discussion with local health officials. Officials had originally planned on waiting to make a final decision until November but finalized the decision earlier to provide provide exhibitors, attendees, volunteers, concessionaires, contractors and local businesses time to adjust their plans.
The cancellation of the World Ag Expo obviously will have a huge negative impact on exhibitors, non-profit food vendors, hotels, restaurants and other businesses.
People are encouraged to follow World Ag Expo social media for information on World Ag Expo projects throughout 2020 and 2021. People interested can also join the World Ag Expo email list to stay up-to-date at http://bit.ly/WAEupdates.
World Ag Expo staff will reach out to exhibitors concerning fees and more options for 2021, beginning on Wednesday, September 16.
The 2022 World Ag Expo is scheduled for February 8-10 at the International Agri-Center in Tulare.