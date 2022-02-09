The World Ag Expo was established in 1968.
Attendance in 2020 – 106,357 people from 46 states and 56 countries.
New in 2022: WW Livestock Demonstration Pavilion and expanded live demos.
Produced by the International Agri-Center is an education-based 501 non-profit organization.
The International Agri-Center owns nearly 700 acres. Outside of the show grounds and parking lots, the remaining 400 plus acres are farmed. Crops include hay, cotton and almonds.
Gives back to local non-profits by providing the opportunity to fundraise by managing more than 30 food booths at the show.
World Ag Expo has more than 2.6 million square feet of exhibit space — equivalent to 45 football fields.
An approximate 622 dozen donuts are consumed during World Ag Expo.
Three semi-truck loads of electrical equipment are brought in for the three-day event.
Approximately 400 private planes land at the Tulare Airport during World Ag Expo.