                 The World Ag Expo was established in 1968.

                 Attendance in 2020 – 106,357 people from 46 states and 56 countries.

                 New in 2022: WW Livestock Demonstration Pavilion and expanded live demos.

                 Produced by the International Agri-Center is an education-based 501 non-profit organization.

                 The International Agri-Center owns nearly 700 acres. Outside of the show grounds and parking lots, the remaining 400 plus acres are farmed. Crops include hay, cotton and almonds.

                 Gives back to local non-profits by providing the opportunity to fundraise by managing more than 30 food booths at the show.

                 World Ag Expo has more than 2.6 million square feet of exhibit space — equivalent to 45 football fields.

                 An approximate 622 dozen donuts are consumed during World Ag Expo.

                 Three semi-truck loads of electrical equipment are brought in for the three-day event.

                 Approximately 400 private planes land at the Tulare Airport during World Ag Expo.

 

