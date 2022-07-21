Work on the construction of the actual spillway for the Success Reservoir Enlargement Project involving the Richard L. Schafer Dam should begin in a little bit more than a month.
City of Porterville Public Works Director Michael Knight reported on the progress of the project at Tuesday's Porterville City Council meeting. He reported on the Tule River Improvement Joint Powers Agreement Agency meeting that was held on July 11.
Knight said Phase I of the project which consisted of the re-routing of the roadway around the spillway has been completed. Tulare County Supervisor Dennis Townsend reported at the county board meeting on July 12 the groundbreaking for the actual spillway construction portion of the project is tentatively set for the end of the August and could be held on August 23 or 24.
Success Dam's spillway will be raised by 10 feet as a result of the project. Knight said as the spillway is raised property around the area will need to be acquired. He said those negotiations are going well, adding there about 50 percent complete.
The goal is for the project to be completed in 2024. After the project is completed Knight said there will be about another year of construction on the backside day use area for improvements to campgrounds, restrooms and parking.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reports there's now a 1-in-50 chance in any given year for flooding to occur in Porterville from the Tule River. Once the spillway project is completed that flood risk will be reduced in half.
GANN LIMIT
The City Council at its meeting on Tuesday officially approved the amount of the city's tax revenue available to be appropriated as required by the state's Gann Limit. The city's appropriations limit is $89 million by the city estimates its proceeds from taxes to be just $39.6 million for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.
City manager John Lollis noted Porterville's estimated appropriation is well less than half of the limit it's allowed and added some cities come close to what ther appropriations limit is. “It just speaks to the fiscal nature and the affordability that's provided in Porterville,” Lollis said.
LANDSCAPE, LIGHTING DISTRICT FEES
The council also approved an action setting the fees to be assessed in landscape and lighting districts in the 2022-2023 fiscal year. There are 74 districts in the city in which maintenance fees are collected. The process of evaluating upgrades that need to be done and maintenance needs and establishing the fee for each district is done. The fees are placed on the property taxes on those in the districts.
POWWOW SPONSORSHIP
The City of Porterville will be a platinum sponsor of the Tule River Powwow as the council on Tuesday approved an action for the city to provide $5,000 for the event to be held September 9-11 at McCarthy Ranch.
The council had the option of choosing the sponsorships platinum ($5,000), gold ($2,500), silver ($1,000) and bronze ($500). It was noted the city and Tule River Tribe have a history of co-sponsoring city and Tribal events. Funds for the city's sponsorship will come from the city's community promotions budget.
SCHOOL RESOURCE OFFICERS
As part of its consent calendar the council approved to renew the joint funding agreement with the Porterville Unified and Burton School Districts to provide four Porterville Police Officers as school resource officers at schools in the city.
The school resource officers are responsible for helping to maintain safety at all school sites within the city during school hours along with providing security for school functions throughout the year.
The estimated salary and benefits cost for each officer for the 2022-2023 school year is $110,000. Burton and PUSD has each agreed to pay for 65 percent of the salaries and benefits. The city will pay $153,000 for the three PUSD officers, which includes $38,000 in estimated support costs while PUSC will pay $214,500.
For one Burton officer, the city will pay $51,000, which includes an estimated $12,500 for support costs while Burton will pay $71,500. The three PUSD officers are assigned to Porterville, Monache and Granite Hills High Schools and to their feeder schools. All of the officers can respond to other areas as needed.
In addition as part of its consent calendar the council approved an agreement with the Kern Community College District for Porterville Police to provide a part-time reserve officer at Porterville College. KCCD has agreed to pay $32,000 a year for two years through June 30, 2024 for the part-time officer. The officer will be responsible for helping to maintain campus safety along with providing security for Porterville College functions.