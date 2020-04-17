Work continues on the COVID-19 Alternate Care Facility at Porterville Developmental Center. The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers is renovating six unoccupied buildings at PDC in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Once complete, the buildings will be overseen by the State of California which will coordinate staffing and logistical requirements before patients are admitted.
USACE is supporting the state of California under a FEMA mission assignment to provide planning and site assessments on potential locations, and overseeing planning and construction at the Porterville site, to help increase hospital space throughout California.
The six buildings will house 246 beds. Each wing will have 41 beds. Cost of the construction is $876,000 and will be paid for with FEMA funds. The construction project began on April 8 and scheduled for completion of the buildings is two weeks as the buildings are scheduled to be completed by April 22.