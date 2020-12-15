The community of Woodville is remembered an Angel it recently lost.
That was one of the words used to describe Armando “Mando” Lopez by Porterville Church of the Nazarene Pastor Mark Pitcher and one of Rios former students at Woodville, Jesus Nunez, during a service remembering Lopez held at Porterville Funeral and Cremation Center on Monday.
Lopez, who returned to his hometown where he was a teacher for more than 25 years, unexpectedly died at the age of 51 on December 2. Lopez recently made the decision to possibly give up his position as a teacher by running for the Woodville School Board.
Lopez was elected to the Woodville School Board during the November 3 general election and would have had to resign as a teacher to serve on the board. Lopez was a member of Porterville Church of the Nazarene and his faith in Christ was a theme throughout the service. Pitcher said Lopez talked about his decision to run for the school board and stated Lopez said he thought it was God's will for him to run for the board.
Lopez attended Woodville Elementary School and Monache High School where he played football and basketball. Lopez went on to attend Point Loma Nazarene University right on the ocean in San Diego.
Pitcher noted it wouldn't be expected for anyone to leave San Diego to return to Central California but Pitcher again said Lopez stated he believed it was God's will for him to return to work with the youth in the community where he was raised.
Lopez began as a first grade teacher at Woodville and taught all grade levels at Woodville, with the exception of kindergarten. During the last several years he taught eighth grade at Woodville.
Lopez was also a CIF official in basketball and coached girls basketball and football at Monache. He also began a youth football program in Woodville. It was noted at the service Lopez would provide transportation for many of the youth so they could participate in the program.
But possibly the most well-known contribution Lopez gave to the community was his “Lord's Gym,” which began in the basement of Woodville Church of the Nazarene. Lopez was an avid weightlifter and Nunez said the “Lord's Gym” was a safe haven for the youth of the Woodville community.
A graveside service will also be held for Lopez at 11 a.m. today at Woodville Cemetery.
As per its policy, the Woodville School Board can fill the vacancy left by Lopez by appointing someone to fill the vacancy or holding a special election.