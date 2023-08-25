With her hard hat in hand, 17-year-old Daisy waves goodbye to her parents as she steps onto the Kingdom Hall construction site to join the volunteer HVAC crew.
Daisy, who has an interest in construction, close to spend the summer of 2022 volunteering on the construction site of a new Kingdom Hall in Porterville.
“I've never been so happy to be part of something and learn new skills – to go somewhere safe and work with people that feel the same way,” Daisy said. “It's been unlike any other experience.”
Women represent only 3.9 percent of tradespeople working in construction nationally, according to a report by the Institute for Women's Policy Research that cites U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
By contrast the Witnesses' construction projects regularly see large percentage of female volunteers, both skilled and unskilled.
“We would be lost without or vast number of women volunteers,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. Spokesperson for Jehovah's Witnesses. “Their attention to detail, high quality of work and infectious enthusiasm are all vital to the success of our building projects.”
When the Witnesses moved their headquarters from Brookly upstate to the town of Warwick in recent years the construction project drew some 27,000 volunteers from around the country, 25 percet of whom were women – like Kiersten Golee of Huntington, Mass.
Golec and fellow female volunteers were assigned to site excavation efforts within days of arriving on the project. They received intensive training to operate heavy equipment right alongside the men on the crew. Golec vividly recalls the first time she came face to face with the dump truck she would soon be driving.
“I approached the vehicle and the tires were taller than me,” she said. “It was a surreal, humbling and exciting experience.”
Reflecting on the three years she spent volunteering on the build, Golec says she won't forget the confidence shown in her and other female volunteers.
“All of us men and women were trained so we could be involved to the fullest extent possible,” she said. “They displayed a lot of trust in us equally and I'm forever grateful to have been treated with such dignity.”
Daisy expressed similar sentiment about the Porterville Kingdom Hall build. The project has helped the high school graduate decide what trade she wants to pursue.
“I didn't feel less than for being new or a young girl.” she said. “No matter what trade I helped with, everyone was being trained the same. All of us young women volunteering felt wanted, needed and respected.”
The Kingdom Hall in Porterville is the first one completed in California since the COVID pandemic. All the labor was volunteers, saving thousands of dollars.
An open house for the building will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, September 1. The building is located at 1981 W. Henderson.
For more information about Jehovay's Witnesses, their history, beliefs and construction activities visit jw.org with content available in more than 1,000 languages.