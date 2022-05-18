At its meeting on Tuesday, the Porterville City Council denied a claim filed by a woman who was taken into custody for not wearing her mask properly at a council meeting on January 18.
Rae Dean Strawn said her case will now go to trial. The council discussed Strawn's claim in closed session at its meeting on Tuesday.
After the council came out of closed session into the open session portion of the meeting it was announced the council denied Strawn's claim by a 3-0 vote with council members Lawana Tate, Martha A. Flores and Kellie Carrillo all voting to deny the claim.
Strawn said she's suing the city for $500,000. Strawn said that amount was suggested by her attorney, Ryan Sullivan of Sullivan and Sullivan in Visalia.
“It was for false arrest,” said Strawn about why she's suing the city.
While the council was in closed session on January 18, the 76-year-old Strawn was handcuffed and taken into custody by Porterville Police for not wearing her mask properly.
Strawn said she immediately took action to file a claim against the city after she was taken into custody. “I did it right after my arrest because what they did was wrong,” she said. “That is why I'm suing.
“It takes a while,” added Strawn about the process to file the claim. She said she didn't know when the case will go to trial.
“We will go to trial,” Strawn said. “I'm not giving up.”
Strawn said it would have been nice if anyone from the council would have apologized for the incident. “If they would have apologized or done anything... They never apologized,” she said. “They think they're in the right, I guess.”
Strawn also addressed the council during oral communications toward the end of Tuesday's meeting. “I am not a liar,” she said.
“Only the truth comes out of my mouth, ever. I only fight for what's true and what's right.”