A woman who was shot several times died on Wedneday night in Porterville,
Yesica Elisalde, 30 of Porterville, died.
Shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday, Porterville Police Officers were dispatched to the 100 Block of North Villa Street regarding a shooting that had just occurred.
Officers arrived on scene and located the victim inside a vehicle and discovered she had sustained several gunshot wounds. Officers immediately began to render aid to the victim before emergency medical personnel arrived and transported her to a local hospital where died.
The victim was identified as Elisalde. Detectives responded to the scene and assumed the investigation, which is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department, (559) 782-7400 or through the Porterville Police Department Facebook page. Those with information regarding the incident may also provide it anonymously.