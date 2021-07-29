A passenger who exited a disabled vehicle at Highway 190 and Jaye died after being struck by another vehicle, the Porterville Police stated on Thursday.
Shortly before 5 a.m. Thursday, a Porterville Police Officer was in the area of Highway 190 and Jaye Street, when he observed what appeared to be a disabled vehicle in the westbound left turn lane of Highway 190. Upon further investigation to render assistance, he was notified by the driver of the vehicle her 43 year old daughter was struck by a vehicle seconds earlier in the same location.
The immediate area was checked and the victim/passenger was located unconscious in the eastbound lanes of Highway 190. Officers immediately provided first aid and CPR until medical personnel arrived on scene and transported her to Sierra View Medical Center. As a result of the collision, she died.
The investigation revealed the decedent was a passenger in the vehicle which was in the left turn lane stopped at the red traffic control signal. But she exited the vehicle and began walking southbound across the eastbound lanes of Hihgway 190 and was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound. T
he driver of the vehicle that struck her was a 51 year old male who remained at the scene and was cooperative with the police investigation. Neither alcohol nor drugs were a factor in this collision, and the investigation is ongoing.