A woman was listed in stable condition after being injured when she was hit by a vehicle while walking in a crosswalk on Friday, Porterville Police reported.
At about 11 a.m. Friday, Porterville Police Officers responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian traffic collision at Morton Avenue and Prospect Street. Officers arrived on scene minutes later and located a pedestrian lying on the south curb line, suffering from injures.
Officers rendered aid until medical personnel arrived and took over. The pedestrian, a 47-year-old woman, was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.
The Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) was notified and responded to conduct the investigation. The investigation determined the pedestrian was walking northbound in the crosswalk of Morton Avenue. A 22-year-old woman was driving southbound on Prospect Street and making a left turn eastbound on to Morton Avenue when she struck the pedestrian.
Neither alcohol or drugs appear to be a factor in the incident.
This incident is being investigated by the Porterville Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT). Those who have any information regarding the collision are asked to contact Sergeant Jay Starling at (559) 782-7400.