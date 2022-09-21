A woman accused of possessing methamphetamine for sale has been arrested.
Yolanda Hernandez, 60 of Porterville, was arrested.
Shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday, Porterville Police Officers observed a female operating a bicycle in an unsafe manner in the area of Walnut Avenue and Hockett Street. An enforcement stop was conducted and the bicyclist, Hernandez, was contacted.
During the contact, Hernandez was determined to have three active misdemeanor arrest warrants. During a search, approximately 1 ounce of methamphetamine and associated drug paraphernalia was found on her person.
Additional evidence was located that indicated the methamphetamine was possessed with the intent to distribute. Hernandez was taken into custody without incident at the scene.
In addition to her outstanding arrest warrants, Hernandez was charged with possession of methamphetamine for sales and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hernandez was booked into the Tulare County Jail.