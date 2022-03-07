A woman was arrested over the weekend after a high speed chase that began in Tulare and ended up in Lindsay.
Lacey Emily Gonzalez, 36 of Fresno, was arrested. A Tulare Police Officer also suffered serious injuries as a result of the incident.
The high-speed chase began at about 7 p.m. Saturday on Highway 99 near Cartmill Avenue after Tulare Police tried to pull over a car that had been reported stolen. But authorities reported Gonzaelez, who was driving the vehicle got of Highway 99, heading east and running stop signs.
The California Highway Patrol then took over the chase with assistance from Tulare Police. The chase ended up in Lindsay where authorities stated Gonzalez failed to stop at a stop sign and Olive and Hermosa and crashed into a Tulare Police Officer's car.
The officer suffered serious injuries but it was reported on Sunday while he was in still in the hospital he was in stable condition and in good spirits. Major damage was also done to the police car.
Gonzalez and her passenger were also taken to the hospital. Gonzalez was treated for injuries and released before being booked into a Tulare County Jail. She was also charged with driving under the influence and with possession of methamphetamine.
The passenger was released and not charged.