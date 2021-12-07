recorder@portervillerecorder.com
A woman who has been accused of being involved in several traffic collisions has been arrested.
Christina Oxford, 37 of Porterville, was arrested.
At about 5:10 p.m. Monday, Porterville Police Officers responded to the area of H Street and Oak Avenue regarding the theft of a vehicle. The victim had parked his blue Toyota Tacoma in the area to visit family.
While the victim was outside of his running vehicle to open a driveway gate, a female got into the driver’s seat and drove off in the truck. The victim recognized the female suspect as someone who lived in the area and the suspect was later identified as Oxford. Officers searched the area for the stolen Toyota, but it wasn't initially found.
At about 6:40 p.m., Porterville Police Dispatch received a call regarding a vehicle matching the description of the stolen Toyota in the area of Oak Avenue and Hockett Street. The vehicle had significant front end damage and the driver appeared to be passed out.
Officers located the vehicle, which was positively identified as the stolen Toyota Tacoma. Officers gave multiple commands for Oxford to exit the vehicle, but she refused to do so. Instead, Oxford fled the area in the truck at a high rate of speed, driving against traffic, and putting citizens’ safety at risk. Officers didn't pursue the vehicle, but followed it at a distance.
Oxford drove the vehicle back to the area of H Street and Oak Avenue, where she pulled into the driveway of a residence. Officers arrived at the residence and again gave multiple commands for Oxford to exit the running vehicle, but she still refused to do so.
Due to the increased risk to public safety posed by allowing Oxford to remain in the vehicle and potentially driving away again, Officers approached the running vehicle and broke the driver’s window to open the door. Once the driver’s door was opened, Oxford was pulled from the vehicle.
Officers attempted to handcuff Oxford, who put up a brief struggle before being arrested. After her arrest, Oxford exhibited symptoms of intoxication and she was determined to be driving under the influence of illegal drugs.
While processing the vehicle for evidence, Porterville Police Dispatch received multiple phone calls regarding Oxford’s involvement in a series of traffic collisions with the stolen vehicle. These traffic collisions occurred in the area of Main Street and Olive Avenue, where it was determined she had run over street signs, struck a water main, and collided with a cinderblock wall.
Due to her involvement in several traffic collisions, Oxford was medically cleared for incarceration. Oxford was later booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office South County Detention Facility on charges of Auto Theft; Resisting Arrest; Failure to Yield; Hit and Run; and Driving Under the Influence.