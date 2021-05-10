A woman accused of strong armed robbery at the Dollar Tree store on Olive and hit and run as a result of the incident has been arrested.
Cheurrea Longoria, 27 of Porterville, has been arrested.
Shortly after noon on Saturday, Porterville Police Officers to the Dollar Tree for a strong armed robbery that had just occurred. A female suspect, identified as Longoria, entered the business, selected multiple items and walked out of the business without paying for the merchandise. An employee contacted Longoria outside the business, recording Longoria on a cell phone. Longoria knocked the cell phone from the employee’s hand and physically assaulted the employee, striking the employee multiple times in the face.
Longoria fled the scene eastbound on Olive Avenue in a gray Toyota Camry prior to officers arriving on scene. Porterville Police Officers later located Longoria in the area of the Porterville Cemetery. Longoria fled from officers in her vehicle, initiating a pursuit in the area of Putnam Avenue and Plano Street. Due to Longoria’s erratic driving and disregard for public safety, the pursuit was terminated.
Longoria’s vehicle was later involved in a traffic collision in the area of Road 256 and Avenue 196 and also determined to be a stolen vehicle out of Visalia. Longoria fled the scene of the collision.
With the assistance of the California Highway Patrol and the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department, Longoria was located in the area and taken into custody without incident.
Longoria was booked at the Tulare County South County Detention Facility for robbery, felony pursuit, possession of stolen property, possession of a stolen vehicle, violation of parole, and driving on a suspended license for a prior DUI Conviction. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Porterville Police Department at 559-782-7400.