A woman accused of stealing a vehicle has been arrested.
Yessica Elizalde, 29 of Porterville, was arrested.
Shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday, Porterville Police Officers responded to the 1500 block of West Date Avenue in search of a stolen vehicle that was reportedly in the area. The vehicle in question was originally reported stolen to the Tulare Police Department and the alleged suspect was identified as Elizalde.
Upon arrival in the area, Officers located the stolen vehicle parked in front of Elizalde’s residence with her nearby. Elizalde was taken into custody without incident. A subsequent search of Elizalde revealed she was also in possession of a controlled substance.
Elizalde was later booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office South County Detention Facility for Vehicle Theft, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.