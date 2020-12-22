On December 21, 2020, at approximately 8:51 P.M., officers with the Porterville Police Department contacted Yolanda Hernandez (60 years) in the 200 block of South Hockett Street.
During the contact Hernandez was discovered to be under the influence of a controlled substance. A search of Hernandez’ person revealed her to not only be in possession of narcotic paraphernalia, but methamphetamine possessed for the purposes of sales.
Hernandez was arrested for being under the influence of a controlled substance, being in possession of narcotic paraphernalia, and possession of methamphetamine for sales. Hernandez was booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office South County Detention Facility.