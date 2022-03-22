A woman suspected of identity theft and forgery has been arrested.
Corina Ordonez, 33 of Porterville, was arrested.
On Monday at approximately 4:25 p.m., Porterville Police Officers observed a vehicle parked in the Kohl’s parking lot that was related to a recent theft from the store. Officers contacted the driver, Ordonez, and a female passenger. A records check revealed Ordonez was on active Post Release Community Supervision.
Officers searched Ordonez’s vehicle and discovered numerous credit cards and EBT cards that didn't belong to her, as well as counterfeit money. While inspecting Ordonez’s vehicle, Officers determined the registration tab on the license plate was forged and the vehicle registration was expired.
Ordonez was arrested and booked at the South County Detention Facility, where she's being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.