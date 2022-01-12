A woman accused of home invasion has been arrested.
Christina Oxford, 37 of Porterville, was arrested.
At about 3:40 a.m. Tuesday, Porterville Police Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 100 Block of North “F” Street regarding a possible home invasion. The reporting party advised she was awakened by an unknown subject who was forcing entry into her residence through a window. The reporting party exited the residence and waited for Officers to arrive.
Officers arrived on scene and located a subject, later identified as Oxford, hiding in the kitchen. After an Officer arrived with his canine partner, Oxford surrendered without incident.
Oxford was arrested for Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling and was later booked at the South County Detention Center.