A woman accused of hitting an officer with a car has been arrested.
Monkya McDarment, 41 of Porterville, was arrested.
On Thursday at approximately 11 a.m., Porterville Police Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for equipment violations in the area of Lime Street and Mulberry Avenue.
During the traffic stop, McDarment refused to identify herself and engaged in a short struggle with Officers before starting the vehicle and driving away. As McDarment accelerated rapidly away from the scene of the traffic stop, she struck an Officer with the vehicle, PPD stated.
The injured officer was treated at a local hospital and released.
Officers pursued McDarment, who drove in reckless manner to evade apprehension, PPD sated. McDarment abandoned the vehicle in the 500 block of North Sunnyside Street, where she fled on foot. Officers were able to apprehend McDarmemt after a short foot pursuit.
Although McDarment continued to refuse to identify herself, Officers ultimately identified her. She was determined to be on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS). Officers conducted a warrant check on McDarment and determined she had a no-bail warrant for violation of her PRCS Terms.
Officers conducted a search of the vehicle McDarment abandoned and discovered approximately 3 ounces of methamphetamine, which was packaged for sales.
McDarment was booked at the South County Detention Facility on charges of Attempted Murder; Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Police Officer; Felony Evasion; Possession of Methamphetamine for Sale; and Transportation of Methamphetamine for Sale.