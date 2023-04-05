A woman accused of felony fraud has been arrested.
Rachel Beltran, 37 of Porterville, was arrested.
For the past several weeks, Porterville Police Detectives have conducted numerous fraud investigations, which occurred throughout Porterville. Through the investigation, Beltran was identified as the suspect in these cases.
On February 11, Porterville Police Officers located Beltran driving in the area of Morton Avenue and Porter Street. Officers attempted a traffic stop but Beltran failed to yield. Due to Beltran’s reckless driving, a pursuit wasn't initiated in the interest of public safety.
At about 9:15 a.m. Tuesday Officers contacted Beltran inside a business located in the 1300 block of West Henderson Avenue. Beltran was taken into custody without incident.
Beltran was arrested for numerous fraud charges, as well as Felony Reckless Evading. Beltran was booked into the South County Detention Facility.