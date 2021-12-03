A woman accused of driving a stolen vehicle has been arrested.
Brittany Emerson, 34 of Porterville, was arrested.
At about 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, Porterville Police Officers observed a stolen vehicle parked in the driveway of a residence in the 1700 Block of South Crestview Street. After contacting the occupants of the residence, Officers learned Emerson was observed driving the stolen vehicle earlier in the day and the previous evening.
Officers located Emerson at the residence and arrested her. Officers found Emerson in possession of a shaved key, which was used to operate the stolen vehicle. Officers also discovered Emerson was in possession of burglary tools; drug paraphernalia; stolen property; and the personal identifying information of other people for fraudulent purposes.
Brittany Emerson was taken to the South County Detention Facility for the Unlawful taking or Driving of a Vehicle; Possession of a Stolen Vehicle; Possession of Burglary Tools; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Possession of Stolen Property; and Identity Theft. She's being held in lieu of $35,000 bail.