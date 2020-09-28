A woman accused in a shooting in Lindsay has been arrested while three male suspects still remain at large.
Jessica Loza, 32 of Visalia, was arrested. On August 31, Tulare County Sheriff's Office Deputies were called to the 800 block of Foothill Ave. in Lindsay after a report of a shooting.
When they arrived, Deputies found out four people walked up to a man and robbed him at gun point. During the robbery, the victim was also shot. The suspects took off, taking the victim's cell phone. The victim was taken to local hospital where he was treated for his injuries.
Their investigation led Detectives to Loza. She was arrested without incident and booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility for multiple charges, including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, attempted kidnapping, and robbery. Loza is currently being held on a $1 million bail.
The three male suspects are still outstanding and considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Jose Melendez or Sgt. Larry Camacho at the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 1-800-808-0488, or anonymously at tcso@tipnow.com or by text or voicemail at 559-725-4194.