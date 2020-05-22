As many areas in Tulare County begin to reopening more businesses after the Tulare County Board of Supervisors voted to allow the county to move into Phase III, health officials advise residents to remain vigilant in the fight against COVID-19.
“We understand the risks associated with reopening while Tulare County continues to have spread of COVID-19 in our local nursing homes, businesses, and communities,” stated Tim Lutz, Director of the Tulare County Health and Human Services. “We anticipate the numbers of positive COVID-19 cases will continue to rise; however, we acknowledge that the people of Tulare County need to get back to work and return to a sense of normalcy.”
Five essential actions are recommended to help minimize risk, reduce the spread of COVID-19, and safely maintain Tulare County’s reopening efforts. Health officials state it’s imperative to implement these actions through every phase of the reopening plan to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The five actions are:
Social distancing: The county states people should continue to maintain distancing of at least six feet and to avoid large gatherings.
Face coverings: When outside the home, health officials continue to strongly urge people to wear cloth face coverings.
Hand washing: Frequenty wash hands with soap and water and use hand sanitizer.
Disinfecting surfaces: Regularly disinfect surfaces that are used often.
Staying Home: If sick or if instructed to isolate/quarantine by a health professional, stay home. Those who are caring for someone who’s sick should follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
Health officials have also issued guidelines for those who are 65 and older and those with underlying health issues such as high blood pressure, chronic lung disease, diabetes, obesity, asthma and those whose immune system is compromised. These individuals are encouraged stay home and wear face coverings.
Health officials report they’re continuing in their efforts in testing, case investigations contact tracing, mitigation plans for potential hospital surges and services to protect the most vulnerable populations.
For more information about COVID-19, visit www.tchhsa.org/ncov and www.covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov