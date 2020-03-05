It was a night for heroic recognition at the Porterville City Council meeting on Tuesday, where the Council honored dozens of people for their efforts during and after the Porterville City Library fire.
Mayor Martha Flores began the recognition period by requesting the the Porterville Fire Department personnel in attendance to line up in front of the dais. Once the crew was in front of the Council, each member of the Council thanked them all of their efforts and sacrifices that they made during and after the Porterville City Library fire.
“I stand here today as a City Council member for the City of Porterville,” said Vice Mayor Monte Reyes. “My dream as an 8-year-old was to be the Mayor of Porterville, and I got close, but my dream after that was to be a firefighter. If it weren’t for the fact that they didn’t have an Explorer program for firefighters in Mountain View at the time, I may be in your uniform. It’s something that I’ve always looked up to. It’s something that I’ve always aspired to have the courage and the wherewithal to think quickly in the face of an emergency, and it’s always something I’ve challenged myself to do when other people are in harm. I know that no matter what I do, it won’t come close to what you do on a daily basis, and I want to share that I appreciate you and that my heart definitely feels a lot of love for each and every one of you, and I want to thank you.”
“I just want to thank each and every one of you,” said Council member Daniel Penaloza. “I’ve had the opportunity to join a couple of you at Fire Station 72 last year, and I know the hard work you are doing every day. I know it’s not easy moments. On my way over here from my work in Visalia, I looked at my clock right at 4:14 and I felt the pain that our community is feeling and that you are all feeling today. Just know that we are here together with you. We love you very much, each and every one of you. I want to thank your families for allowing you to do this profession. It’s not an easy one, especially for your loved ones every day when you go on a shift or answer a call, not knowing if you are going to return is a tough thing. I just want to say thank you for everything you do and thank all of your families who are standing behind you and what you are doing everyday. The Porterville community is here for you through this whole process. Thank you.”
“Your bravery is beyond comprehension to me,” said Council member Virginia Gurrola. “I hold you all in the highest regards because you are our protectors. You protect this community. You protect us every day. When I see that fire engine going out, I pray for each one of you. I will continue to hug you every day. It is really for me to be able to say thank you and that you are in my prayers. We will never forget our two fallen heroes. We will always remember February 18.”
“You know the high regards I put you guys in, as well as the Police Department,” said Council member Milt Stowe. “I’ve said it over and over, time and time again and to a lot of you personally. I truly mean it from the bottom of my heart. I know your jobs are very, very hard, very, very difficult, and very, very dangerous. Not just anybody can do your job, it takes special men and special women to do it, because you have to have that courage and bravery and all of us aren’t built that way. I know that I’m not. I appreciate you guys very much because you are efficient and you have such a tight knit group, not just in this community but throughout the nation. That’s something special. Every profession doesn’t have that. Not just anyone can step in and do your job. It takes special, special people and I do love you all. My heart goes out to you. We pray to God that time will heal your hearts but you’ll never forget what happen these last couple of weeks. You’ll never forget it, I’ll never forget it, and we shouldn’t forget it because those were two special young men with their lives ahead of them. I wish you all the best and God bless you and just be safe when you go out there. Trust your training, do what you’re supposed to do and come back home to your families.”
“We have cried with you and I know that we are not alone,” said Flores. “To the wives who stand with you, to the partners, the ladies and gentlemen in Public Safety and the firefighters, you are held in high regard. Know that during this process, we stand with you. You are not alone. You have our prayers and our hearts. So many agencies, so many people, without reservation stepped up to the plate during our tragedy and during our sadness. People that came from different venues, from different states, joined you from as far as Quebec and France. There are no words. I applaud each and every one of you, and know that we are with you. Thank you very, very much for your service.”
After each Council member said their thank you’s, they approached the fire personnel and embraced each one of them. With misty eyes, the Council took their seats behind the dais again, and moved forward in the meeting to present 40 certificates to different groups of individuals who were a major part in the library fire efforts.
First to be handed certificates of recognition were three staff members from the City’s Parks and Leisure Department. Council member Gurrola honored Eddie Alba, Darren Maddox and Amy Graybehl and hugged the city staff members in gratitude.
Gurrola then asked eight library staff members to approach the front of the room to receive their own certificates of recognition. Tamera Anzivino, Tony Arellano, Sandi Farnsworth, Karina Galindo, Cassondra Gomez, Veronica Garcia, Alex Pollock and Citlali Valladarez all appreciatively accepted their certificates before returning to their seats in the audience.
Next, Council member Stowe walked from behind the dais to the front of the room and announced that he would be recognizing volunteers and library patrons who attempted to help contain the fire. Lisa Clausen, Larry Nicholson, Juan Chavez and Janeli Cisneros Ferrer were asked to approach Stowe, who then handed each person a certificate. Nicholson was overcome with gratitude and hugged Stowe tightly.
Stowe then moved on to recognize a dozen individuals from the City’s Water Department. David Payne, Hector Gonzalez, Jonathan Pruitt, Richard Higginbothom, Justin Van Dusen, Christian Manns, Clyde Loflin, Gordon Trott, Jimmy Kyle Poe, Jimmy Madrigal, Kenton Bartlett and Arturo Armenta were honored. Stowe said that these specific people helped to ensure that water was in steady supply while the various fire departments on scene worked to contain the blaze.
Council member Reyes was next to present a handful of certificates. He began by honoring six individuals from the Streets Department who helped block off streets during the fire and directed patrons walking down Main Street for several days after the blaze. Joe Baeza, Isiah Fajardo, Travis Sweeden, Aaron Chapa, Joel Panduro and Dane Schrein were all recognized for their efforts and hard work controlling pedestrian traffic and securing streets during the fire.
Reyes then took some time to honor individuals with the Shop and Refuse Departments. Russell Isom, Rafael Baez and Emilio Gutierrez each received a certificate of recognition and a round of applause from the audience before they returned to their seats.
Council member Penaloza followed Reyes in the presentation of certificates, and revealed that he would be recognizing six different individuals. He began with Transit. Richard Tree, Robert Tree, John Mechaca and Mike Hamar were all thanked for the efforts during and after the fire. Penaloza also recognized Yuliana Andrade and Shauna Biagio for the City’s Human Resources Department.
Last to hand out certificates of recognition was Mayor Flores. Flores handed Sarah Weaver and James Wickersham from the City’s Engineering and Project Management Department certificates, before moving on to honor tow officers with the Porterville Police Department. Officer Christopher Gosvener and Officer Kyley Horton were called to the front. Flores’ became emotional when speaking about Horton because the brave officer ran into the burning library without reservation to make sure all patrons had made it out safely.
With heavy but grateful hearts, the Council started a final large round of applause for the dozens of individuals who were honored at Tuesday’s Council meeting.