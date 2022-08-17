The Wishon Fire that began on Monday afternoon in the Sequoia National Forest had reached 350 acres as of Wednesday afternoon.
As of Wednesday afternoon the fire that began on Monday afternoon had reached 350 and was 45 percent contained. Firefighters continued to respond to the wildfire in the Tule River Canyon near the Stairs on the Western Divide Ranger District in the Sequoia National Forest. Personnel from Sequoia National Forest, CAL FIRE, Tulare County Fire, and other agencies were on scene as of Wednesday afternoon, including 9 engines, 14 hand crews, 5 helicopters, air attack and 6 air tankers. A Type 2 Incident Management Team has been requested.
Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux lifted the Evacuation Warning for Wishon Camp and Doyle Springs on Tuesday.
The California Highway Patrol also lifted all road closures on Tuesday but fire personnel, heavy equipment and utility companies are still working in the area so the public is still advised to avoid traveling on Highway 190 and Wishon Drive.
An alert was sent out to local residents regarding the fire. Information will continue to be updated as it becomes available.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries have been reported.
The Federal Aviation Administration also on Wednesday issued a Temporary Flight Restriction within a five-mile radius of the fire.