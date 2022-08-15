The Wishon Fire was burning in the Tule River Canyon in the Sequoia National Forest on Monday afternoon.
As of 4:45 p.m. Monday the fire had burned 200 acres. Smoke from the fire could be seen from Highway 190 rising above Success Lake.
Firefighters were responding to the fire in the Tule River Canyon near the stars on the Western Divide Ranger District in the Sequoia Nationa Forest. Sequoia National Forest Service, CAL FIRE and Tulare County Fire personnel were on the scene and as of Tuesday afternoon additional units were scheduled to arrive soon.
As of Monday afternoon there were no evacuations in place. Highway 190 was closed at the White Barn in Springville to keep people from driving into the steep canyon where the fire was located.
As of Monday afternoon power was also out east of Balch Park due to the fire. Doyle Springs, Camp Nelson, Pierpoint and Ponderosa were all without power as of Monday afternoon.
An alert was sent out to residents in the area regarding the fire. Sequoia National Forest stated updates on the fire would be provided as information becomes available.