Legendary football coach Vince Lombardi of the Green Bay Packers famously said “Winning isn’t everything; it’s the ONLY thing. That often-quoted phrase has been used to justify just about everything — in sports, but ESPECIALLY in politics.
Various flaws in the human condition enable people to fall in line with this belief. People who are challenged by the task of thinking often find a simple lie is easier to understand than a complex truth. “It’s just plain common sense” is usually followed by a logical non sequitur — (Latin for “it does not follow”). It may sound reasonable, but there's no causal link between A and B. If all of their friends believe the same thing, there will be social pressure to conform. And if they’re all getting their ideas from the same source, and that sources is staffed by immoral propagandists who are PAID to lie to them, there's almost NO chance that they’ll EVER come to a conclusion supported by the facts.
We’re told that “the majority of Americans believe that Biden stole the election.” He didn’t. Fifty states certified the results of the election. Trump and his cronies repeated anecdote after anecdote that seemed to imply fraud, but they couldn’t or wouldn’t provide a SHRED of proof. In Arizona, 30 people were found guilty of voter fraud, according to a report of the conservative Heritage Foundation — most of them for voting twice (https://www.heritage.org/voterfraud/search?state=AZ). The web page declined to say which candidate they had voted for; I’m assuming that if they had all voted for Biden, that fact would have been included in the report, but it wasn’t. There were two cases of voter fraud in Montana, two in Rhode Island — to cut to the chase, Heritage.org reports a total of 1,438 cases of voter fraud in the entire country. But that’s not even the point. I couldn’t care less how many people believe something. Millions believe that prayer cures cancer, despite the absolute lack of any evidence to support that belief. It might feel good, but it ain’t so.
Anecdotes are another source of how to win without being right. Statistics tell the truth, and anecdotes lie. Listen to Fox News, or to any other right-wing “news” source, and you’ll be treated to an endless parade of stories about a guy who tried to do whatever and was thwarted by a communist pedophile or a cross-dressing athlete. These stories are meant to make you angry and influence your vote; if they were true, I might also be angry, although I don’t think that being angry absolves me from my civic duty to think before I vote. But they’re not. They’re CONSTRUCTED to motivate the base, and their fabricators feel no obligation to make sure that they’re true. When fact-checkers follow up on these right-wing anecdotes, they often find that half of the story — usually the more important half — was left out. That’s how they do it. It’s no accident that they seem to follow a pattern; they’re all from the same liar’s cookbook.
The xenophobic fearmongering that motivates some voters to support the party that hates immigrants the most claims that immigrants are the principal cause of crime, in spite of the fact that immigrants, even illegal immigrants, commit crimes at a lower rate than do native-born ‘Murricans. That’s one of at least 15 myths about immigrants that are at variance with facts (https://www.carnegie.org/our-work/article/15-myths-about-immigration-debunked/). Immigrants pay as much in taxes as they consume in benefits, commit crimes at a lower rate than the native-born, and take American jobs (they do — the jobs that Americans don’t want). And as to the myth that they’ll probably vote Democratic when they become citizens — well, that one is true, but it’s because of the way the Republican Party treats them.
The desperation of the shrinking Republican base has led to a breakdown in morality. When I was a child, lying, cheating and stealing were wrong. But in today’s political climate, if a lie can win your case, lying is good. If you can win by cheating, then cheating is good. And apparently stealing an election is a justifiable crime, because your cause is just, and God is on your side, you MUST win, because if you don’t, the forces of evil will triumph — or some such nonsense.
But the worst deceit comes from the victims themselves. They claim to believe what their “gut” tells them. A recent Republican visitor to my house said this, and I almost laughed. Here’s the problem: Your gut is a lot closer to your behind than it is to your brain; what would you EXPECT besides the resulting effluent of nonsense. If you use your gut instead of your brain, you’ll be wrong EVERY TIME. Facts and reason are the tools needed to produce the truth. What you FEEL is of no consequence.
And by the way, to the guy who shares this page with me and said last week that I failed to say how to pay for programs to help the middle class, I’ve said the same thing every one of the 21 times I’ve written about this: TAX THE RICH. If you’re going to comment on what I write, at least read it — or have someone read it to you and explain what it says. You're obviously ashamed of being a Republican; you won’t even admit it. I’m proud of what I write. If you’re going to quote me, get it right.
Coach Lombardi had it right at the first semicolon; if he had stopped there, he wouldn’t have ended up as a punch line.
Les Pinter is a contributing columnist and a Springville resident. His column appears weekly in The Recorder. Pinter's book, HTTPV: How a Grocery Shopping Website Can Save America is available in both Kindle and hardcopy formats on Amazon.com. Contact him at lespinter@earthlink.net