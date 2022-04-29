Winners of the Jeff Edwards Wednesday Night Scramble on Wednesday at Porterville Municipal Golf Course were from left: Luis Martinez, Colton Painter, Ray, Pit Bull (Sal) and Danny Vigil, who shot 7-under-par.
Winners of Jeff Edwards Wednesday Night Scramble named
