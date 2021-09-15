The Windy Fire continues to grow and continues to threaten valued Sequoia groves and historic sites.
As of Wednesday morning the fire burning on the Tule River Indian Reservation and in the Giant Sequoia National Monument had burned 2,202 acres and was still at zero percent contained. The fire is burning in steep, inaccessible terrain.
The fire is located east of BIA 212 Road on the Tule River Reservation, south of Windy Creek and Crawford Creek, west of Summit Trail and Onion Meadow Peak on the Sequoia National Forest and north of Cedar Creek.
There were 526 personnel working on the fire as of Wednesday morning. Sequoia National Forest estimated containment of the fire to be reached by September 30. The fire was among eight that was started by lightning in the Sequoia National Forest during last Thursday's storm.
Officials stated the fire has burned into a portion of Peyrone Sequoia Grove. “Fire behavior in this area has been observed to be low in intensity. Due to inaccessible terrain, a preliminary assessment of the fire's effects on Giant Sequoia trees with the grove will be difficult, but is expected in the coming days.”
Despite the difficult terrain and limited resources the strategy is full suppression of the fire rather than just letting it burn.
Sequoia National Forest stated the fire continued to slowly burn towards the southeast, reaching Summit Trail and Onion Meadow Peak.
“The inversion layer moderated fire behavior,” the forest service added about the fire activity on Tuesday. The forest service also expected similar conditions on Wednesday.
But the forest service added they expected the weather conditions to “continue to dry out fuels and increase the probability of ignition.”
On Wednesday morning the forest service also stated Mule Peak Lookout has a high likelihood of being impacted in the next 36 hours. Firefighting personnel have already taken measures to protect Mule Peak Lookout.
“As the incident continues to grow due to dry fuels and lack of resources more communities are being threatened by the fire spread,” the forest service stated.
The fire is burning six miles south of Camp Nelson. The forest service stated communities that could be impacted include Camp Nelson, Ponderosa to the northeast and Johnsondale to the southeast. Residents in those communities and on the Tule River Reservation have been encouraged to monitor the progress of the fire.Tulare County residents can receive county emergency notifications by registering at AlertTC.com.
“Air operations are continuously monitoring fire conditions and weather, looking for opportunities to fly and support firefighters on the ground,' the forest service stated.
There's also a separate fire burning nearby, the Crawford Fire. Firefighters have established a perimeter around the Crawford Fire. Both fires have been determined to be caused by lightning.
Over a 24 hour-period from Tuesday to Wednesday, firefighters and equipment had been added to aid in effort to contain the Windy Fire.
The closure of most of the forests in the state, including Sequoia National Forest, that was to be in effect through Friday will be lifted at midnight tonight, but a closure for the Windy Fire Area, Roads and Trails has been place in effect through December 31.
“The Windy Fire is actively burning and dangerous, posing a threat to human life, property, and resource values,” Sequoia National Forest Supervisor Teresa Benson said. “Additionally, there are numerous natural hazards created by the fire, such as tree snags, staubs, and root holes created by roots burning beneath the surface of the soil. The roads are also being used for staging heavy equipment, such as dozers and other suppression equipment, and fire suppression activities that make the area unsafe for the public.”
Exemptions to the Order include residents and owners of private property, Federal, State, or local officers, or members of an organized rescue or fire fighting force in performing an official duty.
The order, exemptions, and map are available at https://www.fs.usda.gov/sequoia/.
KNP COMPLEX
This fire also ignited by lightning during last Thursday's storm had reached 7,039 acres by Wednesday morning. That fire was also at zero percent containment.
The strategy for that fire is also full suppression. That fire is threatening Sequoias in the Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks.
Sequoia Park has been closed while Kings Canyon Park remains open. All Sequoia National Park employees have been evacuated.
The complex is comprised of the Paradise and Colony Fires. The Paradies Fire has grown to 5,914 acres and the Colony Fire is at 1,125 acres.
A mandatory evacuation order is in place for Three Rivers. The area of Three Rivers under mandatory evacuation is the Mineral King Road in its entirety, areas along Sierra King Drive, Crest Lane, Hammond Drive, and Oak Grove Drive, and areas along Highway 198 from the intersection with Mineral King Road to the Sequoia National Park entrance station. The remainder of Three Rivers is under evacuation warning.
Air quality is seriously affected in Three Rivers where particulate matter readings have been in the “hazardous” range.