As of Monday night the Windy Fire was at 95,345 acres and 70 percent contained.
Latest News
- COVID vaccine mandate takes effect for NYC teachers, staff
- Asian shares meander after big-tech led drop on Wall Street
- Robinson the engine behind the Texas offense
- John Harbaugh not sorry; Urban Meyer can't apologize enough
- Windy Fire update: 70 percent contained
- More vaccines, more incentives: Those receive boosters also eligible
- Windy Fire update: 68 percent contained
- PHS football to host Mission Oak Monday, October 11
Most Popular
Articles
- Six suspects arrested for running drug house with child present
- More women serving with Porterville Police Department
- Windy Fire update: 14 homes reported to be destroyed by fire
- County issues advisory on COVID booster shots
- PHS game canceled; Strathmore game postponed
- Free cleanup day October 16
- Walmart Distribution Center wins Corporate Games
- Burned out, some on front lines find faith an antidote
- 'Let There Be Light:' Alvarado's family hit hard by COVID, thanks community for support
- Man charged with murder in death of motorcyclist
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.