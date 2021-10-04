As of Monday morning the Windy Fire was at 94,746, acres with 68 percent containment. The fire burning in the Tule River Indian Reservation and the Sequoia National Forest, including the Giant Sequoia National Monument increased 2,273 acres over a 24-hour period between Sunday and Monday.
There are 2,284 personnel, 57 hand crews, 112 engines, 17 helicopters, 14 bulldozers and 12 water tenders assigned to the fire. There have been 14 residences, 14 outbuildings and two commercial buildings destroyed by the fire.
There have been four injuries as a result of the fire. There are 2,000 residences and 100 commercial buildings that are threatened.
The fire’s perimeter is more than 200 miles long. “To ensure the fire doesn’t escape containment, firefighters continue tactical patrols looking for and extinguishing any burning trees, stumps and vegetation within the fire’s perimeter,” officials stated. “They also are falling hazard trees along roadways to make passage safe for vehicles.”
Officials stated two areas remained a priority for securing containment; the northwest side on the Tule River Indian Reservation south to M50 (at the switchbacks), and the eastside in the Kern River Canyon from Johnsondale south to Baker Peak.
On the northwest side, indirect dozer line and handlines have been completed from M50, at the switchbacks, northwest to Lone Pine Mountain and to Wheatons on the Tule River Indian Reservation. “Crews continue to look for opportunities to directly attack the active fire front and stop its movement to the west,” officials stated. “In the rugged and accessible drainages where it is not safe for firefighters to work, crews are implementing a tactical firing operation to remove vegetation between the indirect containment line and the fire’s edge. The firing operation is expected to take several days to complete.”
On the eastside in the Kern River Canyon, crews were building line south to Speas Ridge and from Baker Peak north towards Ant Canyon. South of Speas Ridge the area is rugged and inaccessible and helicopters are being used to drop water and fire retardant to cool hot spots.
If the smoke inversion lifts, the Bombardier CL-515 Super Scooper planes were on standby in Bakersfield and would be available to help with suppression efforts. Crews were also removing brush and vegetation along the Whiskey Flat Trail (32E35) to improve a secondary containment line. Structure defense engines were in place in Fairview.
Dry conditions and warmer than normal temperatures continued to be expected. Tulare County residents can sign up to receive county emergency notifications by registering at AlertTC.com.
For the daily smoke outlook visit https://wildlandfiresmoke.net/outlooks/SouthernSierra-Sequoia For a fire and smoke map visit https://fire.airnow.gov/