As of Thursday morning, the Windy Fire remained at 88,068 acres and was up to 35 percent contained.
Windy Fire update: 35 percent contained
- THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Windy Fire update: 14 homes reported to be destroyed by fire
- Monache opens EYL play at Tulare Union tonight
- More women serving with Porterville Police Department
- Large turnout for Black Bear Diner blood drive
- Windy Fire update: 35 percent contained
- Bears, winless Lions try to bounce back from rough losses
- Congressional members share own abortion stories at hearing
- The Latest: Maine CDC: Rural areas need more COVID testing
Most Popular
Articles
- Man charged with murder in death of motorcyclist
- WIndy Fire continues to grown
- Hogan, longtime Folkloric dance instructor, to be honored
- PC Swap Meet returning to Porterville College
- What a treat: Strong turnout for Success Lake cleanup day
- Another evacuation order issued
- Pier Fire defendants sentenced
- Another one of Top 10 Most Wanted arrested
- Evacuation warning issued for California Hot Springs
- COVID cases in county "slowly trickling down"
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.