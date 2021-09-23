As of Thursday afternoon the Windy Fire burning in the Tule River Indian Reservation and Giant Sequoia National Monument has grown to 43,745 acres and was 6 percent contained.
With the inversion layer lifted combined with increased winds that led to intensified fire activity and expansion and the fire expanding on all fronts, officials stated.
As of Thursday afternoon there were 1,474 personnel battling the blaze. There were 19 water tenders, 13 helicopters, 102 engines and 33 bulldozers being used on the fire.
As of yet there have been no injuries. There have been two commercial structures destroyed. No residential structures have been destroyed or damaged, but 1,750 residential structuress and 75 commercial structures were threatened.
“Crews are in place in the threatened communities with structure protection as their top priority,” officials stated.
The fire has impacted several Giant Sequoia groves. On Wednesday, a resident advisor from Yosemite National Park with experience on the effects fire has on Giant Sequoias visited the Trail of 100 Giants to assess Giant Sequoias affected by the fire. The advisor is continue to evaluate the condition of the trees.
No privately owned structures have been damaged or lost in Camp Nelson, Ponderosa or the Tule River indian Reservation. But Mule Peak Lookout and the associated radio repeater were destroyed.
The fire expanded on all fronts on Wednesday before dying down overnight. The fire was trying to back down toward Camp Nelson, which is now under a mandatory evacuation order, officials stated.
Firefighters are working hard to secure this area,” officials stated. They added it's expected firefighters will be aided by roads, the Castle Fire burn scars and Coy Flats.
In the south the fire crossed 50 Road with spot fires to the southwest. Grass and brush should slow fire spread to the east, “allowing firefighters to make a direct attack,” officials stated.
The fire was moving toward Redwood Corral before being stopped by the road. “Redwood Corral and the Parker Peak Sequoia Grove on the Tule River Indian Reservation remain priorities on the western edge of the fire,” officials stated.
On the eastern flank the fire continued to burn, but with no major growth. “Crews in that area will monitor the fire's edge above Peppermint Ridge and U.S. Forest Service Work Center,” officials stated. “Protection for Ponderosa remains a priority.”
Structural protection units have been sent to protect Johnsondale, Ponderosa and Camp Nelson.
EVACUATION WARNING FOR CALIFORNIA HOT SPRINGS
An evacuation warning has been issued for the California Hot Springs and Pine Flat areas. The evacuation warning includes M-504 at Tyler Creek, Southeast to Pine Flat, West to M-56 and Fire Control Road, North up Tyler Creek Road. The warning will continue to include structures, side roads, and attached roads.
Evacuation warnings are voluntary. Community members are strongly encouraged to prepare to evacuate if it becomes necessary. If individuals feel they need more time, they should consider leaving immediately.
Those who choose to evacuate should avoid all road closures and use M56/Hot Springs Drive. A road closure is in effect at M107 at HWY 190/M90 to Tyler Creek.
The temporary evacuation point, where one may find information and assistance, is at Porterville College. Individuals who may need assistance evacuating may call 2-1-1. Older individuals who need assistance with evacuation or information may call the senior hotline at 1-800-321-2462.
When preparing to evacuate, consider bringing important documents, necessary medication, changes of clothing, and hygiene items. Those who are able to evacuate domestic animals need to remember to pack food, leashes, and other items.
Those who aren't able to plan to evacuate their domestic animals or livestock can make arrangements with Tulare County Animal Services prior to transporting animals to an available shelter location by completing the Fire Assistance Evacuation Form located on the Tulare County Animal Services website at: https://tcanimalservices.org/animalservices/resources/animal-evacuation-form/.
Evacuation orders remain in effect for Johnsondale and Camp Whitsett, including M107 at Dome Rock, east to Lloyd Meadow at Lower Peppermint Road (MT22S82), south to M99 at Sherman Pass Road, west to M107 and M50. There's also an evacuation order for Ponderosa and Quaking Apen.