As of Monday afternoon the Wendy Fire burning in the Tule River Indian Reservation and Giant Sequoia National Monument had grown to 85.383 acres and was 2 percent contained.
There were 2,303 personnel battling the blaze as of Monday afternoon. There were 63 had crews, 142 engines, 15 helicopters, 32 bulldozers and eight water tenders battling the blaze.
There are 2,000 residences and 100 commercial structures threatened. Two commercial structures have been destroyed.
On Sunday, the most intense fire activity continued to be on the southwest side near Sugarloaf Peak and on the southeast side near Marshall Meadow and Bull Run Meadow. Officials stated there were reports of damaged structures in Sugarloaf Village and assessment of the damage would be done.
On Monday, gusty westerly winds were predicted on the ridgetops and upper slopes which was expected to increase fire activity on the southeast side in the Kern River Canyon. On Sunday night on the southwest side, the fire was active in the Sugarloaf Mountain Park and Pine Flat areas.
Fire engines were engaged in structure defense in the area. Crews also continued mopping up hotspots along the dozer and hand lines that extend into California Hot Springs. On Monday, the Sugarloaf and Pine Flat areas continued to be a priority and crews were providing structure defense, extinguishing hot spots and improving containment lines.
On the southeast side, the fire was active along Speas Ridge southward towards Tobias Peak. On Monday gusty winds had the potential to significantly increase fire activity as the fire moved east in the Kern River Canyon, officials stated.
The Fire Behavior Specialist briefed firefighters Monday morning on the potential for rapid fire growth in the area due to westerly winds hot embers that are blown ahead of the active fire. Crews were continuing clearing around structures in the Fairview area as the fire moved closer.
On the west side, firefighters continued to construct direct and indirect containment lines utilizing dozers from Lone Pine Mountain north to Wheaton. Crews were conducting a defensible firing operation, supported by retardant dropping aircraft along the Two and Quarter Road to contain the fire as they move toward Wheaton.
On the north side, crews were improving existing containment lines along the Coy Flat Road (FS Road 21S94) northeast to Coy Flat. Crews and engines were in place in Camp Nelson and Mountainaire.
The outlook has improved near Ponderosa. On the northeast side near Ponderosa, crews continued holding and improving containment lines from the Western Divide Highway (M50) east to Lloyd Meadow Road (FS Road 22S28). On the east side, along Lloyd Meadow Road, crews continued to strengthen containment line and extinguish any hots spots southward to M99.
As far as the weather, cooler temperatures were expected through today, which helps as far as battling the fire but that will be counteracted by continued windy conditions. Conditions are expected to be drier and warmer, beginning on Wednesday.
EVACUATIONS ORDERS:
Evacuation orders and warnings can change suddenly. Refer to https://tularecounty.ca.gov/emergencies/ for the Windy Fire Evacuation Warning Area Map. For more information call 2-1-1.
The following areas are under an evacuation order: Sugarloaf, Sugarloaf Mountain Park, Sugarloaf Saw Mill, White River, Idlewild, Posey, Panorama Heights, Poso, Balance Rock, Spear Creek, from the existing Hot Springs Evacuation Order west to King George Peak, south to County M56, including Oak Flat, Twin Peak, to Vincent Ranch at the Tulare-Kern Counties Border, east to Portuguese Peak, and back north to Dunlap Meadow.
California Hot Springs and Pine Flat areas. The evacuation order includes M-504 at Tyler Creek, Southeast to Pine Flat, West to M-56 and Fire Control Road, North up Tyler Creek Road. This includes structures, side roads, and attached roads.
Camp Nelson and surrounding communities. Johnsondale and Camp Whitsett, including M107 at Dome Rock, east to Lloyd Meadow Road (FS Road 22S82), south to M99 at Sherman Pass Road, west to M107 and M50. Ponderosa and Quaking Aspen. McNally’s from Sherman Pass Road to Corral Creek.
EVACUATION WARNINGS
The following are under evacuation warnings: Both sides of the Kern River from the Gold Ledge Campground south to River Kern, Tulare County, at the Tulare/Kern border. The order includes all private properties, businesses, residences, structures, campsites, campgrounds, Forest Service roads, access roads, attached roads, and trails.
ROAD CLOSURES AND RESTRICTIONS:
The following roads are closed: Jack Ranch Road and Old Stage Road; Highway 190 and Rio Vista; MT99 at Gold Ledge Campground; abd MT56 at Fountain Springs.
Tulare County residents can sign up to receive county emergency notifications by registering at AlertTC.com. The daily smoke outlet is available at
https://wildlandfiresmoke.net/outlooks/SouthernSierra-Sequoia and https://fire.airnow.gov/.
For Sequoia National Forest closures refer to https://www.fs.usda.gov/sequoia for more information and a map of closed areas.
It has also been questioned why the estimated containment of the fire has been reduced from 7 percent to 2 percent. Officials stated the reduced containment estimate was caused by the fire's growth to the south.