At about 9 p.m. Sunday the Sequoia National Forest reported the Windy Fire had grown to 23,801 acres and was four percent contained.
Windy Fire bulletin
- THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Windy Fire bulletin
- Emmys: ‘Crown,’ ‘Lasso,’ ‘Queen’s Gambit,' streaming triumph
- South Africa beats Kenya for Vancouver rugby sevens title
- Hong Kong shares lead Asia lower; Tokyo and Shanghai closed
- Late turnovers send Chiefs to 1st September loss in 5 years
- Lamar Jackson finally leads Ravens over Chiefs 36-35
- Emmys: O-T Fagbenle rocks Nigerian look, Porter wears wings
- LEADING OFF: MLB strikeout leader Ray vs Rays newcomer Baz
Most Popular
Articles
- Deaths continue to rise at Sierra View and in county
- TCSO investigating stabbing of man in Porterville
- PUSD ranked in top 20 percent in state in survey on teaching of reading skills
- The Giant Killers: Strathmore beats another large school, knocking off Sunnyside
- Poor Richard's to open under new ownership
- $100 gift cards being offered again to be vaccinated
- Windy Fire causing concern
- Windy Fire reaches 2,202 acres
- We Remember 9/11: Porterville couple watched as World Trade Center was attacked
- PFD responds to early morning structure fire
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.